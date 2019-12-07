Ulmarra’s teaching in the right direction

Ulmarra Public School year 5 class celebrate the school's NAPLAN improvement over the past five years which is the best in the Clarence Valley. Photo: Adam Hourigan

THE days of school teaching being “chalk and talk” are long gone according to Ulmarra Public School principal Vanessa Cavanagh.

Instead, teaching is about understanding the needs of each child in their class and having high expectations of each of them.

It’s an approach that has seen the school’s NAPLAN results over the past five years improve by more than 10 per cent, the highest jump in the Clarence Valley.

“It’s quality teaching from qualified staff and really understanding the children,” she said.

“And using our own data, as well NAPLAN, we can really identity who needs a bit more support, and which programs work best for us.”

“It’s the teacher understanding what they need to do, using the syllabus in the right way, getting the outcomes from the students and making sure they attain those, and support each child in the own growth across the school.”

Ms Cavanagh said the school had engaged in such numeracy and literacy programs such as the Early Actions for Success, a K-2 program which provided extra professional learning to really dig down in teaching reading and writing throughout the curriculum.

“There’s some really strong teaching and professional learning in that K-2 area that we’re pushing through to year 5/6 and we’re starting to see really strong results on our own assessments,” she said.

Being a small school allowed teachers to involve families within the learning, and encouraging them to be part of the process, be it at home, or helping with the school.

“We know our children right down to every little part right across the KLA’s,” Ms Cavanagh said.

“With families we give opportunities and professional learning in regard to what we do, and ask them to come in and help in the classroom and support their children and what we’re doing to educate them.

Another help for the school was additional “Gonski” funding, which allowed the school to employ extra people in each classroom to assist students.

“We use that money above and beyond what we’re allocated, and it’s all for the children,” Ms Cavanagh said.

“It used to be all chalk and talk out the front of the room — now there’s lots of groups, a lot of activities and having that extra trained person, whether it’s a teacher or support officer, they can take groups and move them forward and support the kids where they need to be.

“It’s about knowing where our kids are moving them and focusing on their individual growth — it’s just quality teaching.”