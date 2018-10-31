Grudge match awaits hurt Aussies after grim year

A new summer of cricket will finally arrive on Sunday, with the first game of a three-match ODI series against South Africa taking place.

A new summer of cricket will finally arrive on Sunday, with the first game of a three-match ODI series against South Africa taking place.

AFTER eight months, three highly unsuccessful tours and one ball-tampering scandal that rocked cricket in the nation to its core, Australia is coming home.

A new summer of cricket will finally arrive on Sunday, with the first game of a three-match ODI series against South Africa taking place.

The series will be the first chance for Australia to put behind it a grim year on the road that included Test series defeats to South Africa and Pakistan, and white-ball whitewashes to England and Pakistan.

The behaviour of both teams will be a hot topic after the pair were involved in a bitter series in March, plagued by multiple incidents of poor conduct between both players and fans.

Abuse from the stands, fights in the stairwell and vicious on-field sledging all led to the infamous events in Cape Town that render Steve Smith and David Warner suspended for this series.

Aaron Finch will for the first time be acting in his capacity as ODI captain after taking the reins from Tim Paine, who was told by selectors to only focus on Test cricket.

Aaron Finch will for the first time be acting in his capacity as ODI captain after taking the reins from Tim Paine.

Meanwhile, Chris Lynn will take the next step on his journey towards the Cricket World Cup after he was recalled for his first ODI series since January 2017.

Australian crowds will also be treated to a tantalising showdown between the world's quickest bowling attacks.

With Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins both fit to return to international duty alongside Mitchell Starc, Australia will have all three of its frontline quicks available for the first time since the third Test against South Africa in March.

In reply, Faf du Plessis will have at his disposal Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi, two of the most exciting fast bowlers in the world. And in Dale Steyn, he'll also have arguably the best quick since Glenn McGrath.

ODI contests between the two sides have traditionally been closely fought. Australia has won 47 times, South Africa 45, and there's been three ties.

HOW TO WATCH

Watch the entire series LIVE on Fox Cricket 501!

Online: Live, Foxtel app, Foxtel now

Head-to-head ODI record: Played 96, Australia 47, South Africa 45, Tied 3

Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins are both fit to return to international duty alongside Mitchell Starc.

FIXTURES

Game 1: Australia vs South Africa Sunday November 4 at Perth Stadium, Perth 2.20pm (AEDT)

Game 2: Australia vs South Africa Friday November 9 at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 2.20pm (AEDT)

Game 3: Australia vs South Africa Sunday November 11 at Bellerive Oval, Hobart 1.50pm (AEDT)

SQUADS

Australia

Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey (vc), Josh Hazlewood (vc), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Darcy Short, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

South Africa

Faf du Plessis (c), Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Imran Tahir, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Chris Morris, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn

Every ODI and T20I ad-break free during play only on FOX CRICKET this November. Get Sport HD + Entertainment with no lock in contract and no iQ4 set up costs. SIGN UP TODAY! T&C's Apply