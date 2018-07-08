Carnival lady Adelaide on top of our racing world

Adelaide Zietsch is announced as the winner of the Lady of the Carnival for 2018.

Adelaide Zietsch is announced as the winner of the Lady of the Carnival for 2018. Adam Hourigan

SECOND time's the charm for Coffs Harbour fashionista Adelaide Zietsch, who not only won the Westlawn Day Black and Gold fashion stakes on Thursday, but can now add Lady of the Carnival to her fashions on the field repertoire.

"I was so shocked to have won; I'm so delighted," Ms Zietsch said.

"This has all been such an incredible experience. I absolutely love the carnival up here. This is my second year and I'll certainly be coming back next year."

Basing her theme on Pantone's colour of the year, Ms Zietsch sported an ultraviolet tulle skirt, red button-down top with purple trim and matching red accessories. Though the shirt was a last-minute decision.

"I made the skirt a few weeks ago, but a top I was waiting on didn't arrive in time, so I whipped out an old vintage pattern that I had," she said.

"I was actually sewing the buttons on my top on the way to the carnival!"

Fortunately, her stunning red millinery by Cynthia Jones Bryson was purchased in advance in Sawtell.

"It's an absolutely amazing piece, I love it," she said.

Ms Zietsch will now become the face of the carnival for 2019 and said she hopes to be given the opportunity to judge next year's competition.

"I've always wanted to be on the judging panel; it would be such an amazing opportunity," she said.

Meanwhile, Russia may have lost their World Cup campaign, but they had better luck in the Fashions on the Field competition when Moscow native Alla Dimech was awarded runner-up for Lady of the Carnival with her original tweed design.