Uluru Statement seeks change from the heart

THE Uluru Statement from the Heart seeks "constitutional reforms to empower our people and take a rightful place in our own country. When we have power over our destiny our children will flourish. They will walk in two worlds and their culture will be a gift to their country.

We call for the establishment of a First Nations Voice enshrined in the Constitution.”

This very beautiful and powerful statement arose from the Uluru forum held in May 2017. 250 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people (including delegates from 13 earlier forums held Australia wide), along with other interested Aboriginal people, met to discuss potential amendments to the Australian Constitution. The gathering agreed that the need for Aboriginal people to have a strong representative voice to government must be reflected in the Constitution.

Aboriginal people did indeed at one time, have this "strong voice” - it was known as ATSIC (Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Commission). ATSIC consisted of elected representatives Australia wide. However as ATSIC was set up under an Act of Parliament, it was easily able to be abolished in 2005, simply by abolishing the Act it was created under.

However if the right to a "strong voice” was written into the Constitution, this right would be protected from the whims of a hostile government, as the Constitution can only be changed by a referendum of the people of Australia.

The difficulty though, is getting a referendum passed in the first place, to allow the Constitution to be changed, to include the "strong voice”. It is obviously a problem that the Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has indicated he does not currently support the Uluru Statement or the requested change to the Constitution. Instead, government support has been for changes to merely recognise Aboriginal people in the Constitution - nothing more.

However this has not stopped supporters of the Uluru Statement, such as Thomas Mayor, from seeking public support, which is essential if a referendum is to be considered. Thomas, a Torres Strait Islander man from Darwin, was chosen by the Uluru gathering as an advocate for the Statement. His employer, the Maritime Union of Australia, is supportive of Thomas undertaking this role.

Thomas was in Grafton recently as the special guest at Harmony Day celebrations. Thomas brought with him the Uluru statement written on a large piece of canvas, which incorporates the beautiful artwork of Rene Kulitja and the signatures of attendees of the Uluru forum.

To show their support for the Uluru Statement, attendees at the Harmony Day celebration were invited to add their signatures to the many supporter signatures already gathered.

Thomas spoke about the importance of constitutional change and that already over 50 per cent of Australian people supported the constitutional change sought. He indicated that the "strong voice” sought was based on the structure of ATSIC, which although had its problems, was effective in representing Aboriginal people.

He also spoke about the need for a Makarrata Commission. Makarrata is a Yolgnu word meaning "a coming together after a struggle”. A Makarrata Commission would have two roles: supervising a process of agreement-making, and overseeing a process of truth-telling.

Treaties between Aboriginal people and the Australian Government would involve the proposed Makarrata Commission. There has never been a treaty with Aboriginal people. Australia is one of the only Commonwealth countries not to have a treaty with its indigenous people. Some states have commenced the process of treaties with indigenous people in their respective states. Thomas indicated that a commitment at federal level would strengthen and support those treaties undertaken by state governments.

If you would like more information on the Uluru Statement, treaties and the Makarrata Commission you can visit www.1voiceuluru.org.

If you would like to show your support for the Uluru Statement from the Heart you can write to the Joint Select Committee as an individual or part of an organisation expressing your support - again see the 1voiceuluru website for details of the Joint Select Committee.

GIINAGAY JINGGIWAHLA ('hello' in our first nations languages) is a weekly column written by the indigenous communities of the Clarence Valley covering a variety of topics, opinions and events across our first nations areas, Bundjalung, Yaegl and Gumbaynggir.