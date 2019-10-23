Menu
Uluru too hot to climb in limited days remaining

by LUKE HAYES
23rd Oct 2019 7:28 AM
Subscriber only

 

WITH just days left to climb Uluru before its October 25 closure, rock climbing hopefuls may have had their chances dashed due to scorching weather forecasts.

Parks Australia, which is responsible for conducting the climb, will not open the gates if the mercury is forecast to clear 36 degrees.

At least two of the remaining three days are forecast to be too hot for the climb to be allowed, with Thursday's forecast for Yulara at 37 degrees, while the following day is predicted to reach a stinking hot 39 degrees.

Tourists missed out on their chances three days last week, as the Red Centre begins to swelter through the spring season.

The highest recorded temperature at Yulara this month was a scorching 40.8 degrees, measured on October 15.

Historically, the Uluru climb has always been completely closed through the summer months from December to February.

