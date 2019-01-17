Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LOCAL CAFE FIRE: An umbrella was blown by the wind into power lines outside a local coffee shop.
LOCAL CAFE FIRE: An umbrella was blown by the wind into power lines outside a local coffee shop. Meg Gannon
Breaking

Umbrella caught in power line sparks fire

by Meg Gannon
17th Jan 2019 2:27 PM | Updated: 3:48 PM

CUSTOMERS were sent running from Marissa's Coffee Shop, on Nicholson St, after an umbrella blew into power lines, causing a fire on the roof.

Just before 1pm yesterday, employees heard a loud bang an evacuated customers.

The umbrella blew into powerlines in a freak gust of wind, setting off sparks.

The roof, between Marissa's and the neighbouring bottle shop, caught fire shortly after.

Police and fire brigade officers responded immediately and an ambulance arrived shortly after 1pm.

Senior-Sergeant Terry McCullough explained the damage tothe surrounding areas.

"Traffic lights have gone out on the Warrego (Highway)," Sen-Sgt McCullough said at the time.

"It's being managed by police until Main Roads can take over."

One person was transported to hospital for smoke inhalation.

dalby editors picks fire marissa's coffee shop qfes qps

Top Stories

    The message we can't ignore: it's the environment stupid

    premium_icon The message we can't ignore: it's the environment stupid

    Opinion What is the message dead fish in the river system, blistering heatwaves and a seemingly endless drought are sending to us?

    Gun found in a guitar case following domestic disturbance

    premium_icon Gun found in a guitar case following domestic disturbance

    Crime Man pleads guilty to firearm charges in Grafton Local Court

    The French Pan Tree enjoys flying start to 2019

    premium_icon The French Pan Tree enjoys flying start to 2019

    News Yamba restaurant earns Australian Good Food Guide hat

    Grafton Gallery welcomes grant to encourage next generation

    premium_icon Grafton Gallery welcomes grant to encourage next generation

    News $70,000 grant available to a budding Picasso or two