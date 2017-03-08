Unattended tackle box sparks alarm at Yamba breakwall

A TACKLE box found at the top of the Yamba breakwall this morning has sparked rumours that a fisherman may have been swept off the rocks in heavy swell, but police say there is no cause for concern yet.

Yamba police acknowledged the report, but said no-one had been reported missing, and there were no other signs of a disappearance, such as a wallet, keys or phone, or a vehicle that was unaccounted for.

They are currently working on the assumption that it has simply been left behind.

A dangerous surf warning has been in place since Monday due to large swell, and is expected to continue until at least tomorrow.

Additionally, a strong swell period of between 10-11 seconds has resulted in a call for rockfishers in particular to be aware of the conditions when getting on and off exposed platforms.

Anyone with information is asked to phone Yamba police on 6603 0199 or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.

