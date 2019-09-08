Menu
WINNERS: City Bears B&S Kitchens after winning the under-13 Grafton Hockey Association final against Sailors Allstars.
Hockey

UNBELIEVABLE: City Bears rocket to under-13 hockey title

Mitchell Keenan
by
8th Sep 2019 4:24 PM
UNDER-13 GHA GRAND FINAL: City Bears B&S Kitchens went into this years under-13 finals series on the bottom of the table with no wins to their name.

Just two and a half weeks later they stand as major premiers after a thrilling 2-1 win over minor premiers Sailors Allstars.

Coach Benjamin Crispin was pinching himself after the game.

"I'm pretty pumped about it. All year the kids have been going hard and trying their hearts out so to come away with that is amazing,” Crispin said.

"I definitely wasn't thinking we were going to make the grand final.

"I'm proud of them. Every game they've come out and shown us what they can do. I told them all year it doesn't matter until the finals and now they've come out and won it.”

The grand final was a tightly fought contest with City Bears scoring first but they had their work cut out for them in keeping out the Allstars.

"We had a good first half. We scored with 10 seconds to go but in the second quarter of the second half they were on top of us,” Crispin said.

The game looked destined for extra time but a late bit of brilliance propelled the Bears into the lead to top off City's Cinderella story.

"With about a minute to go we scored and I though 'you're kidding',” Crispin said.

"It was my first year of coaching and it's a pretty mixed group of kids so to come away with that is just great.”

