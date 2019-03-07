Uncle Ron's stories from another time

Yaegl elder uncle Ron Heron is telling his dreamtime stories at events held at Irons and Craig.

YAEGL elder Uncle Ron Heron's eyes light up when he speaks a story of his people.

Some of them are dreamtime stories, some passed down from past elders, and others with a more personal connection.

"These stories, some of them I had to live through to understand,” he said.

The one thing in common is that people are fascinated by his words when he talks, telling people of times that white history doesn't document.

"I tell them about the older Aboriginal people who used to use the dolphins to fish. The dolphins would push the fish in close and the waves would put them in close to shore for the older people to collect,” he said.

"That was the story I put into the Long Way Home short story book, it's all written in there as well.”

Mr Heron has been spreading his stories through Dreamtime Story events held monthly at Irons and Craig, and Chamber of Commerce president Gina Lopez said the last event was a beautiful afternoon.

"As the storms shook Yamba... gathered in a yarning circle, the open and intimate formed provided a safe space for storytelling and conversation,” she said.

TALKING HISTORY: Uncle Ron Heron speaks at the last Dreamtime stories event at Irons and Craig.

"Uncle Ron shared his knowledge of traditional bush foods and medicines, customs, lore, and the creation of significant places in the region. Uncle Ron's warmth, wisdom and humour made everyone feel welcome, and guest opened up and contributed to the conversation, asking Uncle Ron curious questions about Yaegl culture and local landmarks.”

There was plenty of food on offer, with Yoko Jenkins providing gourmet rice paper rolls filled with local goodness available at the Wednesday Farmer and Producers Market.

"The land of which we live has a strong Eldership. We are fortunate to have such resilience, leadership, care and motivation to share,” Ms Lopez said.

"If businesses can partner with the Yaegl community and share the history of Yamba, this is a wonderful way to nurture cultural, healing and economic value. There is a lot to learn from the traditional custodians of the land.”

Uncle Ron's dreamtime stories will continue to be held monthly, and in addition Uncle Ron will be hosting cultural tours throughout the year in partnership with local business.

To find more about how your business or organisation can partner with Uncle Ron Heron, call Ms Lopez from the Yamba Chamber of Commerce on 0423325281.