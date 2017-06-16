21°
Unconscious man pulled from surf at Iluka

Clair Morton
16th Jun 2017
A SURFER has been rushed to hospital after he was pulled unconscious from the water at Iluka's North Wall.

Accroding to a Ambulance NSW spokeswoman, paramedics were called to the beach at 10.50am to reports of three surfers stuck in rough swell about 150-200m out to sea.

A 43-year-old man was rescued from the surf in an unconscious state, and CPR was performed until he regained consciousness.

The man has been transported to Lismore hospital in a stable condition.

It is believed NSW Police on scene

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  iluka nsw ambulance rescue unconscious swimmer

