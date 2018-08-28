Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 46-YEAR-OLD woman spent the weekend in the watch house after drunkenly abusing her elderly mother over a salmon dinner on Friday night.
A 46-YEAR-OLD woman spent the weekend in the watch house after drunkenly abusing her elderly mother over a salmon dinner on Friday night. Amber Macpherson
Crime

Uncooked salmon leads to frypan hot argument

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
28th Aug 2018 12:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 46-YEAR-OLD woman spent the weekend in the watch house after drunkenly abusing her elderly mother over a salmon dinner on Friday night.

The woman, who can't be identified for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to contravening a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said when police arrived, they found the 73-year-old mother outside who told them her daughter had arrived home from uni in an angry mood and abused her over the uncooked salmon dinner.

The woman swore at her mother while police were there and could not be interviewed due to being highly intoxicated.

Defence lawyer Clancy Fox said the mother had moved in after her husband's death last year.

The woman was ordered to serve a nine-month probation order.

domestic violence rockhampton magistrate court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    The shocking number of kids who can’t write

    premium_icon The shocking number of kids who can’t write

    Education A SHOCKING number of Year 9 students in NSW have failed this year’s NAPLAN writing test, continuing an alarming slide in literacy skills.

    • 28th Aug 2018 3:18 AM
    READY TO DANCE: Buccs earn grand final berth

    premium_icon READY TO DANCE: Buccs earn grand final berth

    Rugby Union YAMBA survive semi-final scare to notch win over Evans.

    New Pacific Highway: Residents have grave concerns

    premium_icon New Pacific Highway: Residents have grave concerns

    News Residents are concerned about the new highway

    Tyndale resident losing hope

    Tyndale resident losing hope

    News "Collusion, corruption and plain incompetence”

    Local Partners