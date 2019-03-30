Undefeated Brothers chase CRCA title

Brothers celebrate after taking a wicket during the CRCA Premier League major semi-final between Tucabia-Copmanhurst and Brothers at Lower Fisher Park.

CRICKET: Brothers Clocktower Hotel captain Jake Kroehnert said there was no talk of going through this year's CRCA Premier League undefeated, but is keen to finish off the job in this year's grand final against GI Hotel Tucabia-Copmanhurst.

"We knew we'd be competitive this year, and it's good to be in a position like that, but it wasn't something we specifically set out to do,” he said.

"What we wanted to do first and foremost was to go out and enjoy ourselves. The social side of cricket is the main reason reason we play, we enjoy coming to training and playing, and when you enjoy something it pays off.”

The approach has paid off in spades, with the side undefeated this year, with just one draw against two outright and nine first-innings wins.

Kroehnert said the form of their openers had laid the platform for the side to score well this year.

"Kal Lawrence and Beau Savil opening the batting have had one of the best year's they've had. They've been able to bat freely, and it's worked really well.”

In a boost for the club, they will go into the grand final with bowler Dylan Lucas, who has recovered from a foot injury, ready to play.

"Dylan has taken a lot of wickets as well as Billy Weatherstone,” Kroehnert said.

Weatherstone took five wickets in their semi-final win over the Tucabia-Copmanhurst side, who they watched pile on the runs in the preliminary final last week, and Kroehnert said they were always wary of the side.

"They come to life in the finals. Rohan batted really well last week - he'll be a pretty big wicket and obviously Brad Chard is just a class bowler,” he said.

"Their team as a whole is a big game side.”

For GI Hotel Tucabia-Copmanhurst, captain Brad Chard, he said they were always confident they had to side to go all the way this year.

"It was just about putting the performances on the boards, and we ended up doing that enough to get us here,” Chard said.

Chard said the side would take a massive boost off their dominating win in the preliminary final, but now it was a matter of repeating the performance.

"It does give us a lot of confidence going into the day, but it comes down to putting the performance on the board.”

Chard also praised the contribution of "Chop” Hackett with both bat and ball, and also said that Andrew Buchanan had been consistent all year with the bat.

"And Piggy showed last week what he can still do as well,” Chard added.

He nominated opposition captain Jake Kroehnert as an important wicket, due to his ability to help run the innings in the middle order.

Brothers Clocktower Hotel take on GI Hotel Tucabia-Copmanhurst at Ellem Oval.

Play starts at 12.30pm today, and 10.25am tomorrow.