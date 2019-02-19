Undefeated Lower on target for Neil Frame Shield

Harwood's Mark Ensbey led the way with both bat and ball in Lower Clarence's over-40s grand final win at Richardson Park.

Harwood's Mark Ensbey led the way with both bat and ball in Lower Clarence's over-40s grand final win at Richardson Park. Matthew Elkerton

CRICKET: Lower Clarence will host the Neil Frame Shield over-40s grand final this weekend after taking out the minor premiership with a dominant performance against Coffs Harbour.

After weathering an early assault from the Coffs batsmen on a flat Richardson Park pitch, it took the introduction of part-timer Mark Ensbey to bring about the destruction.

Ensbey (3 for 16 off 6) removed the dangerous Ken Hoad (29) when Coffs were cruising at 3-134, before they suffered a major collapse, losing their last six wickets for 38 runs.

Dan Green (2 for 26 off 6) supported Ensbey from the other end before Mark Valette (1 for 14 off 4.3) cleaned up the final wicket with Coffs on 172.

"Dickie was getting the ball to jag left and right off the wicket,” Lower Clarence captain Brendan James said.

"A few fellas played all around it and he just cleaned up the middle order,” James said.

"I think 200-plus would have been a good score on that wicket. I think we always knew they were short of where they needed to be.”

It would prove very short, with the Lower Clarence top-order taking full advantage of the batting paradise.

Ensbey, James and Nathan Ensbey all retired on 40 not out before John Priddle became the first batsman out with the score at 1-129.

After he was promoted up the order, Vallette (40) took it upon himself to hit the remaining runs, smoking the ball to all parts as Lower Clarence chased down the target with 15 overs to spare.

"We all just clicked into gear and got the job done out there,” James said.

"The wicket was so flat, it was just beautiful to bat on.

"I knew Vallette hadn't batted for a long time in Premier League, so we thought we would take the risk and give him a crack up the order which worked brilliantly.”

Lower Clarence will meet Coffs Harbour again in the grand final of the competition this Sunday at Harwood Oval.

"It is the best ground on the North Coast and worthy of a game this big,” James said.