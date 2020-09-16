UNDEFEATED: Yamba ready to put heartbreak behind them

Yamba Breakers (white) take on Majos FC in North Coast Football second division match at Rushforth Park. Photos: Adam Hourigan

THIS time last year minor premiers Yamba Breakers watched on as Grafton United edged Majos FC in the North Coast Football Men’s Division 2 North decider.

The coastal club finished on top in 2019 but fell short in the finals with consecutive losses to Majos and Grafton.

Grafton celebrate victory in the Men's Division 2 North grand final between Grafton United and Majos FC White at Yamba in 2019.

Now as they find themselves in a similar position in 2020, undefeated and five points clear at the top of the table, they will want to avoid the heartbreak of last season.

Shaking up the competition is Westlawn Tigers, who have returned from a stint in the C.Ex Men’s Premier League, while Coutts Crossing Cougars re-enter the frame off the back of an impressive division 1 campaign.

But as the competition evolves, last year’s grand finalists have had a fall from grace and have struggled to adapt with vastly different squads, but the Breakers have only gotten stronger.

Proving too strong for Majos on Saturday, Yamba came away with a 5-2 win at Rushforth Park before picking up what will be another expected win against Westlawn Jaguars on Tuesday night.

And with just two more games before finals, the Breakers will play the Tigers and Grafton with the hope that they can maintain their momentum and rewrite their wrongs from last season.