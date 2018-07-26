Menu
CHARGING: Maclean's Talon Anderson runs hard in the DEX rugby league Under-14 final against South Grafton. Adam Hourigan
Sport

Under-14s leaving nothing to chance

26th Jul 2018 3:43 PM
UNDER-14s: Maclean High started The Daily Examiner Shield finals on a winning note when their Under-14s side ran home a 38-12 win over South Grafton High School.

South Grafton lock Ashdon Randall barged over 10m out from the line from a scrumbase play to score the opening points of the game. Randall converted his own try to give his team an early 6-0 lead.

It wasn't long before Maclean hit back through a hard run from fullback Reese Warburton, and with the kick successful from Nicholas Torrens the scores were locked at 6-6.

Speed and pace from South Grafton broke open Maclean's line and fullback Issac Barker sliced through the line and scored, and with the try converted the score was 12-6.

Damaging runs from forwards Jake Lenard and Joshua Hippi helped put the Maclean side on the front foot.

Maclean were invited back into attacking position with a South Grafton dropped ball, and Lenard demanded the ball and almost didn't have a hand laid on him as he charged over the line to score. The kick from Torrens was successful and the scores were again levelled.

The teams went into the half-time break locked up but Maclean scored first points in the second half through front-rower Tyrone Yuke who crashed over close to the line.

The Bats went back-to-back when Torrens finished off a slick backline movement to barrel over the line to take the score out to 22-12.

From there it was one-way traffic when Yuke hit the ball up and pierced the line from 20m out to score his second try, and with the conversion successful the score was 28-12.

Lenard off the back of a run from Talon Anderson put Maclean in attacking range again, and after the ball went through the hands of Anderson finished what he started to cross the line.

Warburton finished off the game on the siren with another try to cap the win 38-12.

