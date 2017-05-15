Under-18s gallant in defeat at state titles

Grafton finished runners up at the NSW Under-18 Boys State Field Hockey Championships at Newcastle held 12th to 14th May, 2017.

UNDEFEATED from five matches with a record of 25 goals for and six against, Grafton headed into the final of the NSW Under-18 Boys Division Two Hockey final fuelled on belief.

Two years prior many of the same players helped guide Grafton to an Under-15s Division Two title on home turf in a memorable 6-0 final win against Orange. The boys were named Team of the Year at the 2015 Clarence Valley Sports Awards as a result and Grafton now competes in Division One in the Under-15 age division.

On Sunday they sought to leave the same legacy for future years in Under-18s.

Grafton had already man-handled grand final opponents New England 5-2 on Friday, with wins against Tamworth B (4-1), Bathurst (7-0) and Parkes (5-1) ensuring they finished top of Pool A. A sound 4-2 victory in the semi-final against Orange set up the rematch in the decider, with New England scraping past Pool B winners Sydney South 3-2.

But the gruelling week took its toll with New England taking the title - and earning promotion to Division One in 2018 - with a 4-2 victory.

This year was previous manager Peter Fysh's first stint as head coach, with Terry Power taking the reins of manager.

"We were just unlucky to go through undefeated right through and stumble at the final hurdle," coach Peter Fysh said.

"They were a little disappointed not to get the chocolates, but that's hockey sometimes. We did get to 2-all at one stage, but fatigue set in and New England were able to put a couple away.

"Overall it was a great weekend away with the boys and I'm very proud of their efforts."

As a consolation, Grafton was presented the 'Play The Whistle Award' for fair play.

"One thing I really drummed into the guys before each game, if a decision's made, leave the ball where it is and just keep playing hockey.

"That's what it's all about; you respect the people umpiring your game a the other teams involved."

The side included Sam Young and Reece Gaddes who recently represented NSW Blue at the Australian Under-18 Championships at Hobart.

Fysh made special mention of NSW Under-15 representative Jake Lambeth and Elliott Speed, who stepped up to play major roles for the Under-18 outfit.

"From day one Elliott was on the ball from the get-go and was one of our better players in the whole tournament," he said. "Jakey really stepped up in the final, never giving up."

Premier League fixture postponed due to representative duties

The Grafton Premier League round five fixture between Royals and Bears was deferred due to the high number of players from each side away on Under-18 representative duties.

The match between Barbs and Maclean did go ahead, however, with Barbs prevailing 4-0 in heavy rain on Sunday.

Grafton Under-15 Boys team selected

THE campaign trail has only just begun for Grafton's Under-15 Boys with the team to compete at the NSW Under-15 Division One Championships announced this week. The carnival wil take place at Taree on June 23 to 25.

Award-winning coach Rick Sampson is at the helm with Rebecca Stanmore as manager. Next training session will be this Monday, May 22 from 5pm to 6pm.

Grafton 1: Zac Cahill (gk), Elliott Speed, Jake Lambeth, Rhys Cropper, Tyler McGarvie, Riley Power, Tyler Gaddes, Noah Stanmore, Ben Baker-Whalley, Ben Crispin, Zac Gleeson, Declan Cookson, Logan Trivett, Harry Watts, Ethan Fysh. Coach: Rick Sampson. Manager: Rebecca Stanmore.

Grafton 2: Cody Hinterhozl (gk), Ronan Fysh, Corey Blinman, Jackson Nilon, Keilan Thompson, Jono Pollock, Jesse McGarvie, Abe Dougherty, Jack Baker-Daniels, Jack Lougher, Joey Nilon. Coach: Peter Fysh. Manager: Angela Hinterhozl.

Grafton Under-13 Girls team selected

CONGRATULATIONS to the following Girls who have been selected to represent Grafton at the upcoming NSW Under-13 Girls Championships in Tamworth from June 30 to July 2.

Grafton 1: Chloe Winters (c), Lydia Breadsell (c), Mackenna Ensbey, Grace Crapp, Kate Atkin, Ella Cahill, Jemma Whelan, Martina Williams, Izzy Brennan, Amelia Kroehnert, Jessica Pattison, Breah Fischer, Hope Endean. Coach: Amy Riddell. Manager: Elizabeth Smith.

Grafton 2: Jessica Sear (c), Kaydence Kilduff (c), Mikayla Chambers-Ward, Sophie Hinterholzl, Zoe Sear, Madison Carlton, Lucy Eichmann, Jordan McSkimming, Brooke Jackson, Taliera Harrison-Turner, Montanna Teare, Grace Milligan. Coach: Cayla Sippel. Manager: Angela Hinterholzl.