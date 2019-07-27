Under-18's prepare for battle in knockout final

KEY MAN: South Grafton Rebels Mike Rigg pops a ball a he breaks the line for the Rebels in u18 match against the Ghosts at McKittrick Park earlier in the year.

KEY MAN: South Grafton Rebels Mike Rigg pops a ball a he breaks the line for the Rebels in u18 match against the Ghosts at McKittrick Park earlier in the year. Adam Hourigan

UNDER-18: Before the first grade sides go to battle in their qualifying final, the under-18's will play a derby of their own but this time the loser will be dumped from the finals.

South Grafton Rebels under-18 captain Mikey Rigg said his side were working on their mistakes after a 28-10 derby loss last weekend.

"It's always a tough game against the Ghosts, especially at their field so we can only look back a that game and fix the things that we did wrong,” Rigg said.

"We've been working on those things this week trying to fix our shape and get ourselves sorted for the big game, the one that counts.”

The Ghosts will be confident going in to the game but the young Rebels will be keen to turn the tides in the huge clash at Frank McGuren Field tomorrow morning.

"We've had a bit of trouble with injury through the year and we've got a lot of young people in the team. It's the first elimination final for most of these guys so it's about getting our nerves out early and finishing the game strong,” he said.