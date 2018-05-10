Under siege Bolton still in frame to face the Tigers

BATHURST, AUSTRALIA - MAY 04: Scott Bolton of the Cowboys is tackled during the round nine AFL match between the Penrith Panthers and the North Queensland Cowboys at Carrington Park on May 4, 2018 in Bathurst, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

COWBOYS forward Scott Bolton remains in the frame to play in tonight's clash with the Tigers after North Queensland yesterday refused to be rushed into a decision over the availability of their starting prop.

Bolton, who was charged with indecent assault following an alleged incident with a 49-year-old woman in Bondi on Sunday, yesterday returned to Sydney to train with his teammates ahead of tonight's Round 10 showdown.

The 31-year-old had been in Townsville with his family following the allegations but given he has not been stood down by the NRL or his club, he flew back to Sydney for the team's captain's run.

However, the Cowboys are yet to decide whether Bolton will play and he will be given until the last minute to decide whether he will run out at Leichhardt Oval.

Coach Paul Green last night denied the club were delaying their decision to allow them more time to assess Bolton's mental state and said they were prepared for whatever was thrown at him if he was to play.

"I can't give an answer definitively at this stage," Green said on Bolton.

"He's rejoined the team, trained with us (yesterday), so we'll make our decision in due course.

"We just have to make sure everything is how it should be (with Bolton) … It's been a big few days for him.

"(Sledging) is definitely something we all have to probably be prepared for being an away ground."

Green would not comment on a possible replacement for Bolton should he not play, but young forward Francis Molo is the most likely candidate, in what will be the 23-year-old's first NRL game since the tackle that caused the tragic death of Sunshine Coast prop James Ackerman in 2015.

Molo played six NRL games for the Broncos before he hit Ackerman with an illegal shoulder charge in an Intrust Super Cup match.

But now the Cowboys could hand him his first grade comeback.