Nearly 30 properties will go under the hammer to pay unpaid rates
Council News

Under the hammer for unpaid rates

by Caitlan Charles
2nd May 2018 2:26 PM

ONE PROPERTY owner's lot will be sold at the end of this month to reclaim more than $40,000 in unpaid rates.

Clarence Valley Council is holding an auction on May 23 of properties owned by people who have not paid their rates in the last five years.

With 31 properties originally listed for auction, some rate payers names have been removed from the list, bringing the total down to 27.

Under the Local Government Act of 1993, Clarence Valley Council may sell any land on which any rate or charge has remained unpaid for more than five years from the date on which it became payable.

The 27 properties have a total $296,855.99 of unpaid rates that need to be collected.

The act also gives them a 20 year window from the date when the rate or change was due to recover the unpaid rates.

In the October 2017 council meeting, it was stated that outstanding rates create a clash flow deficit for council and that in the sale of land process, council would ensure residents are treated fairly whilst continuing to provide efficient and effective services.

auction clarence valley council clarene valley elders real estate property rates
Grafton Daily Examiner

