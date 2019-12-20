Undercooked Westlawn East out to right record

WE's Ben Shaw was dangerous during the GDSC Premier League cricket match between Tucabia-Copmanhurst GI Hotel and Westlawn East at the Ulmarra Showground on December 14, 2019.

GDSC PREMIER LEAGUE : How do you bounce back from a 30-run innings?

That's the question Premier League joint venture side Westlawn East will be asking themselves after a hard day out against Tucabia-Copmanhurst GI Hotel at Ulmarra Showground last weekend.

While Brothers are the last side most teams in the competition would want to face right now, Westlawn East are, in fact, the only side to have held the title contenders to a draw after a resilient performance back in round three.

After another Kallen Lawrence century last weekend, Brothers' batting attack are as confident as ever but Westlawn East's problems don't lie in their bowling, as Nathan Blanch (2-12 off 5.1) and Ben Shaw (1-20 off 3.4) have shown they can be dangerous but the side will need to lift with bat in hand.

Westlawn East's opening batsmen, Shaun Simpson (3) and Pat Vidler (0), were dismantled in just over 20 minutes last weekend and their top scorer, Ben Hill (11), lasted just 15 balls in 22 minutes before the tail end were wiped out with haste.

It is assumed they will have been hitting the nets hard ahead of this one.

GAME DAY: Brothers take on Westlawn East at JJ Lawrence Fields at 1pm tomorrow.