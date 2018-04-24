Undermanned Ghosts earn respect with win

Former Woolgoolga Seahorses player Michael Curnow impressed in his first hit out with new club Grafton Ghosts.

RUGBY LEAGUE: While they were forced to rely on juniors stepping up and a new recruit out of Woolgoolga to cover their serious injury toll, the Grafton Ghosts are still a force in Group 2 in 2018.

Missing six genuine first-grade players for their long away trip to Macksville, including coach Danny Wicks, the Ghosts had more than enough excuses to come home with another loss on the score sheet.

But there was no way they were going to let it happen. They were boosted by the return of Adam Slater, who put in a top-line effort in the forwards along with Todd Cameron, Riley Law and recruit Michael Curnow.

The forward pack laid a strong platform and was even more impressive on the defensive end as the Ghosts ran out 28-14 victors at Allen Gillett Oval.

But it could have been much worse for the Sea Eagles, who stared down a 22-0 deficit at half time. But a lack of possession in the second half hurt the visitors, instead defending to the win.

"In the first half we had 20 sets, with a great completion rate, and then compare that to only eight in the second half,” manager Joe Kinnane said.

"It's hard to put on more points when you don't have the ball.”

Kinnane praised the efforts of Under 18s stars Ben Liyou, Jacob Ryan and Adam Kleindeinst, who all stood up in the first-grade effort.

"I think Adam played in all three games in the end; huge effort,” he said.

SCORELINE: GRAFTON GHOSTS 28 (Cooper Woods, Jake Frame, Riley law, Adam Slater , Michael Curnow tries; Todd Cameron 4 goals) def MACKSVILLE SEA EAGLES 16 (Tyler Blair, James Weimer, Jacob Simpson tries; Cameron Blair 2 goals).