Understanding angry boys

YOUTH specialist 'The Rev' returns to the Clarence Valley this week to help tame the raging bull inside our teenage boys.

"I had such a positive response last year with 130 parents and boys in attendance that I promised Grafton parents and boys I would come back with a more intensive workshop, so here I am,” he said.

The Motov8 Raging Bull is a workshop for parents and boys aged 11-17 who are regularly dealing with issues around anger both in the home and at school.

It's also for parents who just want to get on the front foot in relation their son's behaviour.

"It aims to break down anger in a way that both parents and boys can understand,” The Rev said.

However, anyone who attended the November seminar will find this workshop to be a very different experience.

"We're limiting it to about 20 people so that I can have direct contact working with each kid and parent, working through their issues,” The Rev said.

"This intensive workshop helps to develop their social and emotional intelligence, so we need it to be a smaller event to tackle these issues one-on-one.”

The workshop will be held this Friday, April 12 from 7pm. Adults are $139 and students $79.

Please visit the Facebook event page for more information and to book a place.