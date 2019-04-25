Community out in force

DRESSED in a suit and tie and proudly displaying his great-grandfathers medals at Glenreagh, James Green had been attending dawn services since he was a child.

"I have only missed one when I was 15, but I have been every other year almost religiously," he said.

"I believe it is very important for my generation in particular to understand and appreciate what the older fellas and those who are currently serving, have done for our country."

The fifth-generation Glenreagh resident had recently re-enlisted as a rifleman after having had to pull out of the process when he was 17 so he could help with the family saw-mill business.

"It is something that I had been eager to do since I was a young fella," he said.

"I have decided to go back because it is something I have wanted to follow through with for the last few years and now I have the opportunity."

Mr Green's decision to enlist had been influenced by his great pride and respect for his great grandfather who was a test pilot in the second world war, flying planes that were deliberately shot down.

"They would do all kinds of things like crash the planes or gas them to see how they could handle it and then train pilots in how to react in those situations.

"He was quite and incredible man, I don't know that I would go in a plane knowing they were going to bring it down on me."

Sam Hepi and James Green at the Glenreagh dawn service. Tim Jarrett

The Glenreagh Dawn service was well attended, and Mr Green said the whole event was a great opportunity to build respect within the community.

"A lot of the older fellas around town, people might not know who they are or what they have been through," he said.

"Until you see them standing at attention with their medals on and you realise they have been through a hell of a lot, it really makes you think.

"And the way they put on the breakfast and get everyone in the hall together, it is a great thing for the community."

Bessie Webb, who was an organiser of the breakfast and had a key role in having the cenotaph built at the hall, said there were well over 150 people at the breakfast alone, according to the plates.

"We count the plates that are put out for breakfast and we went through the first 150 and are on to the second batch now," she said.