Understrength Ghosts clinch minor premiership

Ghosts' captain-coach Danny Wicks is off and running for a try at Frank McGuren Field. Matthew Elkerton

RUGBY LEAGUE: Grafton Ghosts have sealed up the Group 2 first grade minor premiership but they were forced to work hard for it by a gallant Macksville Sea Eagles.

But Wicks said the scoreline did not paint the full picture of the game, with a rare off afternoon at the tee for Todd Cameron, meaning the Ghosts were short almost 20 points in the 44-30 win at Allen Gillett Oval.It was an uncharacteristic performance from the Ghosts, who according to their leader let in a few soft tries.

But with Ben McLennan, Matt Muller and Riley Law all out of the clash, and Joel Moss and Daniel Lavender both being taken off the field due to injury early in the game, Wicks said it was understandable.

"It was just one of those games I suppose,” Wicks said. "We only started with one bloke on the bench and had to get a few of the Under 18s boys to come up after playing a full game to help us out.

"You could see the big difference that having those blokes out makes to our side. To their credit, the boys who stepped up for us had great games.”

Wicks also questioned a few tough refereeing calls from the clash, and questioned the ability of officials at spotting head-high tackles.

"I am pretty sure that contact with the head is supposed to be ruled out of the game,” Wicks said.

"I just wasn't impressed with the attention some blokes were getting on the field. I thought the referees were making a point of cleaning up that crap this season.”

The win for the Ghosts first grade side was capped off with another consummate performance from the club's ladies league tag side who scored a 36-6 victory over the Sea Eagles.

The win puts the Ghosts three games clear of Coffs Harbour on the Glyde Family Trophy ladder.