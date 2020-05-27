Menu
Textiles by Liz and Maxine Hegedus
News

Unearthing the joy of sewing

27th May 2020 2:00 PM
SEWING is a hobby my mother Maxine Hegedus and I have enjoyed doing for many years.

Our greatest joy is discovering the many different Indigenous designs on material that are available for us to utilise and create into many useful items.

Our most favourite way to utilise the Indigenous material is by recreating towels and pillow slips. By sewing the Indigenous material onto the towels and pillow slips, it recreates them into beautiful items that can be showcased. It also gives us so much pleasure to be able to showcase the wonderful Indigenous artists designs to the whole community.

Our items are always readily available and we do take requests.

Indigenous designs are the best in the world and showcasing them for the world to see is a job we will cherish forever.

If you are interested in any of our items our contact is: elizabethhegedus88@gmail.com.au

- Liz Hegedus

More stories from The Deadly Examiner 2020 edition

Grafton Daily Examiner

