Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TRUCK: Mayor Jack Dempsey and Cr Wayne Honor meet with apprentice Tyler Halmes.
TRUCK: Mayor Jack Dempsey and Cr Wayne Honor meet with apprentice Tyler Halmes. Contributed
Politics

Unemployment rises across Queensland

15th Sep 2018 8:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE number of Queenslanders without a job has continued to rise despite a bump in new jobs, official workforce figures show.

Unemployment across the state rose from 6.2 per cent in July to 6.4 per cent in August, with total employment falling by 11,900 according to seasonally adjusted ABS figures released on Thursday.

Queensland's jobless rate was equal-highest with Western Australia, followed by Tasmania at 5.8 per cent and Victoria at 4.8 per cent.

It comes as the state government championed the creation of 7100 new positions, including 6200 full-time jobs, over the same period.

Acting Treasurer Kate Jones said a rise in trend unemployment figures is a result of more people joining the workforce.

"We now have the second-highest participation rate in the country with more people entering the labour market because they can see more opportunities," Ms Jones said.

"Across our economy we know businesses are feeling more confident to take people on and we are seeing that reflected in these results."

But the opposition said the figures aren't good enough.

"Queensland has reached rock bottom," Liberal National Party Deputy Leader Tim Mander said.

"While the national unemployment rate goes down, in Queensland it's gotten worse."

-AAP

joblesness queensland unemployment
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    States back bid to ban mobiles in school classrooms

    premium_icon States back bid to ban mobiles in school classrooms

    Education BANNING students’ access to mobile phones during class received broad agreement at a meeting of the nation’s education ministers yesterday.

    Licences proposed for nude beach

    premium_icon Licences proposed for nude beach

    Lifestyle NUDISTS could be forced to pay for skinny dipping licences.

    Bears, Royals to turn it on on grand final stage

    premium_icon Bears, Royals to turn it on on grand final stage

    Hockey YOUR ultimate one-stop shop for GHA mens grand finals.

    DREAM RUN: Greyhound couple's chance in a million

    premium_icon DREAM RUN: Greyhound couple's chance in a million

    Greyhounds STAINES family rejoice after prized runner earns semi-finals hope.

    Local Partners