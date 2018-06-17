The unexpected benefits of emojis

EMOJIS, memes and selfies might not be killing the English language after all, with new research indicating they could actually boost the literacy skills of primary school kids.

The research, from the Australian Catholic University's Kathy Mills, involved more than 200 Queensland primary school children in Years 4 to 6 who attended low socio-economic primary schools.

It found by using children's natural fascination with smart phones and digital technologies, their vocabulary and understanding of the English language could be improved.

The project, called SELFIE, involved using emojis, animations, selfies, memes and gifs to help students understand and describe a range of emotions, attitudes and judgments, with the primary school children demonstrating significant improvements in their vocabulary.

"The participating Years 4 to 6 students went from using quite basic and simplistic emotional language to then being able to describe emotions in very sophisticated terms," Professor Mills said.

A study has found that emojis help lift literacy skills.

"Typically we think of books as a way to increase literacy but not all young people are motivated to learn in this way," she said.

Both state and federal curriculum bodies have been criticised in the past for using non-conventional texts including emojis and graffiti in practice NAPLAN assessments and teaching resources.

But Professor Mills argues her research indicates classroom teachers should be broadening the types of texts and media they tap into during language and literacy lessons, and including some of these non-conventional options.

She said the teachers who participated in the study reported less behavioural problems when engaging children in activities like creating digital comics, as an alternative to traditional creative writing.

Professor Mills also said parents could use their children's smartphone and iPad obsessions at home to develop their language skills by encouraging their kids to read and write using a wide range of media, as well as playing together on their children's digital games, video creations apps and messaging platforms.