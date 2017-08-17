Unexpected costs tighten purse strings as depot feels strain

Digging up past: What else is buried below council depot?

THE safety net is wearing thin at Clarence Valley Council with the Grafton depot contingency budget dwindling.

In a report presented at Tuesday's council meeting, it was detailed that there was only $30,045 left in the contingency budget for dealing with ground works and ground conditions.

Works and civil director Troy Anderson said the contingency was in place to account for additional costs that could not reasonably be anticipated by the contractor when they submitted their tender documentation.

Contingencies can apply to any part of the contracted work," Mr Anderson said.

"There have been a number of issues with site preparation that could not have been anticipated that have had a substantial impact on our contingencies allocation.

"The estimate of $30,000 remaining in contingencies budget, which was published in the council business papers, is based on actuals and forecasts.

"The amount remaining for contingencies could be higher or lower than that estimate, but that won't be known until the related work is completed and actual costs realised."

Mr Anderson said this would mean the budget for the rest of the project was tight.

"With a substantial amount of work still to be done it means we will have to monitor future expenditure very carefully," he said.

"That said, with site preparation now complete and work now starting on the construction of the buildings, the risk of further impacts on the contingency budget reduces substantially.

"If we get to the point where the contingency budget could be exhausted, we will need to go back to councillors for direction."

At Tuesday's council meeting, Cr Karen Toms proposed a motion that asked general manager Ashley Lindsay to find cost-saving opportunities for the project.

Cr Toms said she was concerned over the extra costs that had eaten substantially into the project.

Cr Andrew Baker agreed with Cr Toms and said although it was the general manager's role to have appropriate professional people suggest cost savings, the motion was asking for more than that to actively investigate cost saving measures.

"The contingency only has $30,000 left in it and we will go well past it," Cr Baker said.

"I've got nothing to tell me that is the case, except to be at this stage of the works and only have that much contingency left is a bit daunting."

Mr Lindsay will present his findings at the September council meeting.