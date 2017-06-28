20°
UNFAIR: Group 2 fires back at Greenshields spray

Matthew Elkerton
| 28th Jun 2017 6:00 PM
Group 2 president Warren Gilkinson with the trophy at the Group 2 rugby league grand final at the Frank McGuren Park Grafton on Sunday 24th August 2014 Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner
Group 2 president Warren Gilkinson with the trophy at the Group 2 rugby league grand final at the Frank McGuren Park Grafton on Sunday 24th August 2014 Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner Debrah Novak

RUGBY LEAGUE: Group 2 rugby league president Warren Gilkinson has fired back at comments made by Grafton Ghosts playmaker Clint Greenshields, labelling them "unfair".

Greenshields wrote an opinion article in The Daily Examiner this week about the lack of player welfare management by referees in the association. The former NRL star's comments came after a brutal local derby in which he was allegedly hit with a closed fist.

Gilkinson said the Ghosts five-eighth could potentially be charged with bringing the game into disrepute because of the comments made.

"He talked about making welfare a priority, welfare in the game is a priority, that is why we have systems in place," Gilkinson said.

"We have three referees, each club video tapes their home games and any incidents in the game are cited by clubs and reviewed on the game footage.

"If clubs cite a player then we deal with them. The referee can only see what he sees on the day, and we deal with everything else."

Gilkinson said the Group was more than happy to welcome former NRL players in Greenshields and Danny Wicks back to the region but said they needed to understand this is not NRL first-grade football.

"Being a local derby it is always going to be a hard game," he said. "It is also a bit different when you have referees paid big money in the NRL and they have all that extensive training.

"We have volunteers who give up their time to help out. We do the best with what we can with our systems that we already have in place.

"We are not shirking anything we need to do - we are in the country and we have limited resources compared to the guys at the top level.

"It is just sad to see a player come out in the media and bad mouth us, it is unfair."

Group 2 administration held a summit with the Group 2 Referees Associa- tion this week where it was brought to the attention that the men with the whistle needed to be more vigilant to temper any excessive contact.

Gilkinson said any former NRL players needed to be wary of extra attention from local players wanting to "test their own mentality and strength" against him.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarence league country rugby league crl group 2 rugby league warren gilkinson

