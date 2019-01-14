Uni acceptance a dream come true

MACLEAN High School HSC graduate Bengallah Wright feels he has the jump on his mates with his acceptance into a film course at Southern Cross University.

Ben, who was one of thousands of NSW HSC graduates to receive first round offers yesterday, will attend orientation week at the end of this month and begin attending lectures at the Lismore camputs in February.

"I never thought about going to university," he said. "Mostly I thought about sport."

But the start of Year 12 brought a change in thinking for the young indigenous student.

"At the beginning of Year 12 I realised I had to start thinking about what I was going to do with my future," he said.

"Having a firm idea about what I wanted to do helped me focus on my studies at school.

"When you have a goal it's easier to accomplish what you set out to do."

Ben said that had already put him a step ahead of a few mates.

"They didn't really know what they wanted to do. In fact I know a couple of them still don't know," he said.

Bengallah Wright with his mum Lynette Randall celebrating his Year 12 graduation at Maclean High School. Contributed

Ben said the Australian Indigenous Mentoring Experience, which helps Indigenous students finish their schooling, had introduced him to SCU.

"I've been to the SCU campus at Lismore with AIME a couple of times and got to know a few people up there," he said.

"That's why I decided to go there. Plus my mates are going there and it's pretty close to home."

Ben's ambition in film is to write screenplays and direct, although he hasn't had a lot of experience so far.

"That's my ultimate ambition," he said. "I haven't had access to much of the equipment yet, although I enjoy making videos on my phone."