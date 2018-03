Uni freeze could leave Clarence Valley on life support

Places in high-cost university courses including nursing may be on the chopping block following a Federal government funding freeze.

REGIONAL universities may be forced to offer fewer positions in expensive but important health courses following an 11th-hour funding freeze.

The Federal Government has frozen university funding at 2017 levels for the next two years. From 2020 funding will be linked to population growth and performance targets.

Universities have warned the freeze will prevent them increasing student intake or expanding their operations.

It comes as experts have called for more health professionals to be trained at regional universities to reduce the medical shortage outside capital cities.

A Regional Australia Institute report found in 2011, 22 per cent of small towns did not have access to a nurse. That number is 42 per cent in remote and very remote towns.

Just 6 per cent of small towns had access to a psychologist and just 5 per cent had access to a dentist.

Regional Universities Network chair and University of Sunshine Coast vice chancellor Greg Hill said universities may be forced to offer more positions in high-fee but cheap to run courses such as law instead of low-fee but expensive to run courses such as nursing.

"There are going to be some side effects. If you're looking to balance your books you are going to look more favourably on law than nursing," he said.

Professor Hill said universities may also decide to abandon expensive courses at smaller campuses, giving fewer options to residents in those areas.

"Economies of scale mean that it is more affordable to offer an expensive course in a bigger area where there will be more students.

"If it's not economical to teach these courses on, for example, the Fraser Coast, then some might be tempted to say, 'Well, move those positions to the Sunshine Coast or Brisbane'.

"But for many students in regional areas they don't have the luxury of moving. So, they will drop out."

Last month, Rural Health Minister Bridget McKenzie said training health professionals in regional areas was key to keeping them there.

"Rural communities face specific health challenges and deserve localised and tailored programs to ensure they receive the same level of care as the rest of the country.

"Part of addressing this challenge is to support more health professionals to undertake the majority of their training and ultimately their careers in the bush."

Southern Cross University vice chancellor Adam Shoemaker said the policy put the institution's strategy to educate more people outside the capital at risk.

"Southern Cross University is experiencing unprecedented demand for its courses, reflecting the strong unmet need for higher education opportunities, particularly in regional areas. We expect demand will grow even more in the future, which makes the Federal Government's funding freeze all the more unfair in regional areas," he said.

"The freeze will hit young, innovative regional universities like Southern Cross really hard and we have raised a range of issues directly with the minister's office."

Acting General Secretary of the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association Judith Kiejda said more medical professionals needed to be trained in regional areas.

"We're concerned about any changes to university funding and the flow-on implications to both the delivery of nursing degrees and the number of placements that will be offered," she said.

"We know from past experience, offering nursing degrees in regional settings go a long way towards retaining and recruiting nursing graduates back to local hospitals and health care settings.

"The Turnbull Government's freeze on university funding will likely have a significant impact on campuses across Northern NSW and over the Queensland border, such as Southern Cross University campuses at Coffs Harbour, Lismore and the Gold Coast."

Federal Education Minister Simon Birmingham said decisions on how many positions were offered in certain courses was a decision for individual universities.

"Before the demand-driven system, universities regularly enrolled more students than they received government funding for but still saw millions of dollars flow into their coffers from those students through HELP debts. I expect we'll see the same enrolment behaviour," he said.

"Per-student funding from federal taxpayers is at record levels in real terms, well above levels in previous years when all universities were running surpluses."

Shadow education minister Tanya Plibersek said the freeze would impact regional students the most.

"This is a cruel blow to the thousands of Year 12 graduates who studied so hard to get into uni," she said.

"(Malcolm) Turnbull's $2.2 billion of cuts effectively puts a cap on the number of uni places - taking us back to the bad old days of John Howard." -NewsRegional