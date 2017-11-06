UNI MYTH BUSTED: No evidence of Grafton opposing new uni

TWO of the Jacaranda City's elder statesmen are out to bust a myth that Grafton City Council chased away an attempt to set up a university campus in the 1960s.

Bill Dougherty and David Abrahams were both on the council at the time Grafton City Council was commonly thought to have rebuffed attempts to set up a university.

"Nothing could have been further from the truth," Mr Dougherty said.

"We chased and chased and did everything we could to attract them here.

"It wasn't a university at the time. It was a proposal to build a teachers' college and in the end Lismore beat us with a better submission and the numbers to back it up."

Mr Dougherty said the demographics of the Richmond Valley put the proposed campus in the middle of a population of about 90,000.

"Grafton and surrounds had a population of about 40,000. In addition we were about three-and-a-half hours from the UNE in Armidale," he said.

"They had a better case for it and beat us fair and square."

Mr Abrahams was also adamant the Grafton councils of the 1960s would never have countenanced chasing away any development.

"It just doesn't make sense," he said.

"Everyone was looking to get business or government offices coming to their region and we were no different."

The history and evidence of the development of tertiary education in the Richmond Valley also makes it unlikely Grafton was ever a chance to have a stand-alone campus.

The Lismore Teachers College was founded in 1971 then expanded and renamed the Northern Rivers College of Advanced Education in 1973.

By the late 1980s the Federal Government, in its White Paper on Higher Education, was arguing for large institutions.

In response the Northern Rivers CAE formally become a network member of the University of New England under new legislation enacted in 1989.

Just three years later the board of governors at UNE made a submission to the state and federal education ministers to dismantle the UNE network and an advisory group was formed to consider the implications of such a move.

The group recommended a new university be established in the North Coast region, integrating local elements of the UNE network at the Northern Rivers CAE and Coffs Harbour.

Former Daily Examiner editor David Bancroft, a print and radio journalist in the Clarence Valley from the 1980s, said he could find no evidence of any attempt to rebuff a university.

"There's nothing in the council documents I can find, unless there's something locked away in the council papers of the time," he said.

From this evidence The Daily Examiner would have to conclude this myth has been busted.