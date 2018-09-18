Unicorn brings love and laughter to serious situation

MAGGIE Hutchings has always had a passion for writing, and had written many children's books, but said it wasn't until she had her grandchildren around her that she found the right words.

Now her first published book Unicorn! will be released across the country.

"I think the test is that if the grandchildren want to read it over and over you know you're on to something,” she said.

Yamba author reads from her first book: Yamba author Maggie Hutchings reads the opening to her first published children's book - titled "Unicorn"

In Unicorn! when Luka gets sick, her best friend does all she can to help Luka feel better.

The story uses the potent power of unicorns for good, encouraging little ones to remember the importance of kindness, resilience and supporting your friends.

"In my career as a counsellor and family mediator, I work closely with children and parents to help them navigate testing times,” Ms Hutchings said.

'It's never easy when a loved one is unwell.

"I hope that Unicorn! inspires young readers to find ways to bring love and laughter to their friends when they are facing illness or other challenges,” she said. Ms Hutchings drew on her battle with a spinal tumour earlier in her life to help guide her through the story and said she wanted to show people that felt helpless in helping others that they didn't have to do everything for them.

"Sometimes it's just the little things, even just being there and listening, that can make a difference,” she said.

Illustrated by well-known artist Cheryl Orsini, the book will go on sale throughout the country next week, and Ms Hutchings said she is keen to start working on follow-ups, as well as other works.