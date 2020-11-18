Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The investigation is ongoing. Picture: John Grainger
The investigation is ongoing. Picture: John Grainger
News

Union boss and son targeted in police raids

by Natalie O’Brien and Mark Morri
18th Nov 2020 10:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police raids are underway in Sydney targeting officials of the Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union (CFMEU).

The Australian Federal Police are executing multiple search warrants across Sydney with the assistant of the NSW Police.

Police are raiding the Sydney headquarters of the CFMEU in Miller Street, Ultimo as well as a number of construction sites across the city.

CFMEU state secretary Darren Greenfield. Picture: Monique Harmer
CFMEU state secretary Darren Greenfield. Picture: Monique Harmer

The raids began early this morning and are ongoing. It is understood no arrests have been made.

The raids are understood to be targeting CFMEU NSW State Secretary Darren Greenfield and his son, Assistant Secretary Michael Greenfield.

An AFP spokesman said a Trade Union Task Force investigation has resulted in the execution of search warrants in Sydney today.

"As this remains an ongoing investigation, no further information can be provided at this time."

The CFMEU has declined to comment.

The CFMEU represents more than 100,000 construction workers around the country and more than 20,000 mining and energy workers.

Originally published as Union boss and son targeted in police raids

Michael Greenfield. Picture: John Grainger
Michael Greenfield. Picture: John Grainger
cfmeu editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man arrested over death of three-month-old girl

        Premium Content Man arrested over death of three-month-old girl

        News Manslaughter charge for 34-year-old following the death of a baby girl on the Mid North Coast.

        Kaitlyn’s terrifying baptism of fire

        Premium Content Kaitlyn’s terrifying baptism of fire

        Feature Rookie firefighter was looking for a challenge. She got it

        Looker back on top of local racing

        Premium Content Looker back on top of local racing

        Horses Tight tussle with local jockey McGuren for wins at Grafton races yesterday

        IN COURT: 6 people in Grafton court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 6 people in Grafton court today

        Crime Find out who's appearing in Grafton criminal court today