CFMEU and other trade union members rallying in Brisbane. Picture: AAP Image/Claudia Baxter
Politics

Union pushing preferred Labor candidates

by Matthew Killoran
9th Aug 2018 7:59 AM
SOME Labor Left members fear the CFMMEU and Brisbane powerbrokers are trying to steamroll through their preferred Senate candidate after being given less than three days to nominate for preselection.

It follows News Queensland's revelations this week that Left branches from Cairns to central Queensland have passed motions demanding the Brisbane-based executive back a "genuine" regional candidate for the Senate.

A subsequent memo, warning members against speaking to the media has since been leaked to The Courier-Mail.

"Left preselections are an internal matter. Left members are, of course, able to discuss the Left preselection and advocate through private communications between Left members," the memo said.

"It is not acceptable to do so through the media or social media or talking to members of other factions".

The preselection for the Left opened on Monday night and closes at 2pm today, with a ballot to open on Friday and close on August 30.

A chance at a Senate spot was opened when Senator Claire Moore announced last week she would not recontest her position at the next ­election.

The CFMMEU and some Brisbane powerbrokers are understood to be backing former staffer for Murray Watt, Nita Green, who has promised to move to the area if elected.

Another expected preselection candidate is CPSU assistant secretary Amy Louise Smith, who is originally from NSW.

