Unions demand power meeting with premier

An Essential Energy worker connects up the new power line after a truck brought down the line near Grafton Public School on Tuesday morning. Tim Howard

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Deputy Premier John Barilaro are being urged to hold a crisis meeting with power industry unions to find a way to save 182 regional jobs being slashed by publicly-owned electricity distributor Essential Energy.

The NSW Government-owned company, which operates the electricity poles and wires across 95 per cent of NSW, has given staff less than a week to respond to the planned cuts before the first workers are shown the door.

The United Services Union, which represents white-collar employees at Essential, said workers had been told this first tranche of job cuts would impact heavily on the company's Port Macquarie headquarters, along with regional depots including Bathurst, Lismore, Grafton, Taree, and Broken Hill.

USU general secretary Graeme Kelly OAM said it was not too late to find alternatives to save these regional jobs, but it would require the full support of the NSW Government.

"Essential Energy remains 100 per cent publicly owned, so the NSW Government has the power to force management to find alternative savings measures that don't require slashing jobs in regional communities,” Mr Kelly said.

"We are urging Premier Berejiklian and Deputy Premier Barilaro to sit down with power unions, examine the proposal, and work with us to find a solution that can save these regional jobs.

"Ahead of the election, the National Party repeatedly promised the people of rural and regional NSW that they would not face public service job cuts. This is the first test of those promises.

"There are alternatives to these latest cuts, there are options on the table that can deliver cost savings while protecting regional employment, but they require firm political action, not just words.”

On Wednesday, deputy premier Barilaro said he was disappointed at the news of the job losses.

"I am calling for an immediate to stop to any decision by Essential Energy to carry out planned job cuts in the regions,” he said.

"Even though Essential Energy is a corporatised entity that reports to a board, we will not accept forced job cuts.”

"This course of action by Essential Energy in not appropriate.”

Yesterday, state member for Lismore Janelle Saffin attacked the government over its role.

"It is the height of hypocrisy for Nationals MPs like John Barilaro and Chris Gulaptis to claim they are fighting against Essential Energy's regional job cuts,” she said.

Ms Saffin said the Nationals allowed Essential Energy to be corporatised so can bleat all they like but lost their say in the matter when they agreed to the sell-off and abandoned regional and rural NSW.

"The Nationals' excuse was that a Restart fund would be set up from the proceeds of the sale and that regional and rural NSW would get 30 per cent of the proceeds annually,” Ms Saffin said.