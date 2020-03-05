UNIONS: We will be watching over Maclean hospital

NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association's Mark Murphy addresses the crowd that had gathered to protest the planned reconfiguration of Maclean District Hospital at Maclean Showground's Jim Thompson Pavilion.

BOTH unions representing workers at Maclean District Hospital have welcomed the deferral of proposed changes to bed configurations at the hospital.

New South Wales Nurses & Midwives association organiser Mark Murphy said that the support from the community and the members of the Clarence Valley branch did not go unnoticed.

“It’s welcoming news, definitely for our members and the wider Maclean community,” he said.

“The acknowledgment that there will be a community advisory group is encouraging.”

Mr Murphy said that they realised the proposal would be more than likely looked at again in the future, and said the union looked forward to consult again over the issue.

“When and if that time arises we look forward to the opportunity to consult with both the Clarence health executive and Northern NSW Local Health District to ensure that there is an outcome that suits both our members and community needs.

Mr Murphy said they had cancelled a planned community march scheduled for Saturday in light of the announcement, but a petition to table in parliament was still active.

“There’s been an increase in the nursing hours as of Feb. 24 as part of the state government pre-election promise,” Mr Murphy said.

“We’ll be monitoring the situation to ensure as per the undertaking by the government that the staffing in regional hospitals would be commensurate with that of the metropolitan hospitals for those particular areas.

Health Services Union secretary Gerard Hayes they too would continue campaigning to make sure the state government delivered on its promise to employ an extra 400 hospital and health workers in Northern NSW.

“Country Hospitals like Maclean need more staff to support their local communities, and to take pressure off larger regional hospitals like Grafton and Lismore,” he said.

Mr Hayes said the decision by the Northern NSW Local Health District to scrap its planned closure of the war, and to establish a Maclean Community Advisory Group, showed that community pressure had made a massive difference.

“Health workers were extremely concerned about the impact reducing Ward 2 to a mere ‘surge capacity’ ward would have on services at Maclean.

“In particular, a reconfigured Maclean Hospital would not have the flexibility to manage patients with specific clinical needs, such as those with infectious diseases like the coronavirus.

“If the Local Health District had consulted with workers and the community before making its original decision, then this whole situation could have been avoided.”

Mr Hayes said it was vital the new consultative committee was not used as a Trojan Horse to bring the ward closure plan back again.

“This must be a genuine consultative group that represents the needs of the local community.

“Importantly, it must also include representation from local health workers.”