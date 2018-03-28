Unique creations made by hand

THIS AND MORE: Wood N Horse owner Jess Blankers with some of the antiques for sale.

WHEN it comes to what's for sale at Wood N Horse, it's fair to say you find anything like it anywhere else.

It specialises in hand-made and hand-painted ceramics and porcelain, one-of-a-kind pieces of furniture and antiques of all shapes and sizes, and owner Jess Blankers said she was constantly surprised by the creations that made their way into the store.

"It's a real family business, my mum Tracey and I are really crafty and enjoy making different things, and then my partner makes furniture and Dad collects antiques and adds things where he can,” Ms Blankers said.

"I get surprised by all the different creations, and my mum and I both love making different things so it's something that we can share with others.

"A majority of the things you'll find in Wood N Horse is handmade, and you wouldn't be able to find it anywhere else.”

CUSTOM PAINT: Jess Blankers with a painted ceramic rabbit with the blank statues ready to be painted. Jarrard Potter

Ms Blankers said the idea for the store came after a conversation with her mother.

"We were talking one night about all this bric-a-brac stuff we had, and how we wanted to get rid of it all, so we thought we'd open a shop and go from there.

"We've been open since December 2 last year, and things have been going well.”

Ms Blanker said sitems could be customised.

"With the ceramics I paint, I can paint them just the way people want,” she said.

"I had a customer come in with a photo of a bulldog, so I painted a ceramic bulldog statue to look just like the photo, and I can do the same with any other animal.

FINISHED PRODUCT: A ceramic horse painted by Jess Blankers at Wood N Horse. Jarrard Potter

"My partner makes furniture that's custom built so you can get it made just the way you want it.”

Custom made furniture is one of the many things Wood N Horse specialises in. Jarrard Potter

Tracey will host free porcelain-doll-making classes at Wood N Horse from April.

Wood N Horse also offers doll repair and can evaluate your antiques.

Anyone interested in finding out more can contact Ms Blankers on 0419 908 315 or visit Wood N Horse at 44 Skinner St, South Grafton.

Wood N Horse can also be found on Facebook.