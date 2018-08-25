Unique flair and creative wares in Ulmarra

ULMARRA'S reputation as a home for the unique and creative has been boosted with the opening of two new stores on Saturday morning.

Vintage Soul Design and DiVaNix Design celebrated their grand opening on the weekend, with Di Nixon and Kerryn Muir each enjoying the opportunity to have their own space to showcase their creations.

"We have been over at Fibre Delights for the last few years, which is full of local arts and crafts,” the creative force behind Vintage Soul Design Ms Muir said.

"I'm a milliner so I decided to go out on my own and try and see if I could make it work.

Vintage Soul Designs Nicole Mussett with the creations of Kerryn Muir in their new store in Ulmarra. Jarrard Potter

"It's all handmade or upcycled. We're trying to get away from the throwaway mentality of modern society, so if people want to throw things away they can throw them our way and we can make something new of it.

"It's exciting to be here and have Di next door and have another creative in the same space so we can boost each other and support each other.”

Next door in DiVaNix Ms Nixon said after moving from Western Australia two-and-a-half year ago, she was looking forward to being more creative.

"I've just got the time now to be more creative, I came from a corporate background and it was a big shift to come over here but now I've actually got time to use my hands and it's lovely,” she said.

DiVaNix Design's Di Nixon with some of her creations on sale in her new store in Ulmarra. Jarrard Potter

Ms Nixon said she takes pride in her hand-made and hand-dyed clothing.

"I'm also an op-shop tragic, I buy the clothes and then repurpose them and dye them, and then I find things I just have to acquire,” she said.

"I have the upmarket vintage clothes and really good quality second-hand clothes and a few little collectables that I've come across and also my artwork, my blue printing.”

Ms Nixon said she was excited to be able to run the store in Ulmarra.

"There's a real sense of community here, and I think there's a lot happening, it's an active area and I love it,” Ms Nixon said.