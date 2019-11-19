Unique Palmers Channel farm hits high point

IT IS a property that has the best of both worlds; a substantial home on a beautiful property at Palmers Channel with plenty of land that has proven farming potential.

All 10 minutes from some of our best beaches.

“It attracted pretty strong interest,” Ray White Yamba principal Daniel Kelly said.

“And that resulted in one person stepping up to the plate, and the deal was done prior to auction, which is always nice.”

The property sold for $1,860,000 this month, one of the highest sale prices in the Lower Clarence this year, and a glance at the statistics behind the house showed why it was snapped up.

Palmers Island record sale

The property has almost 49 hectares of proven farm land and has had cane, beans, and cattle on it.

“It’s very well set-up to work the land, whether cane or there were those considering macadamias through the campaign,” Mr Kelly said.

But this is no quaint farmhouse, with a main property flood-free that provides a highly sought after coastal lifestyle in the area.

“It’s the residence that add that lifestyle,” Mr Kelly said. “That’s probably one of the key difference between the older farm style house properties and this — the older properties are more in supply than something like this.

The house has 422 sqm for the residence, including an inground pool, theatre room, entertaining areas and grand high ceilings throughout, including four bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as three massive sheds and some machinery for the farm.

Mr Kelly said while the price was one of the highest this year, for the amount of prime rural land and the location it was still relatively cheap for the market.

“If you look at acreage around Byron and Lennox the prices are quite high, so per acre these properties are still relatively affordable,” he said.