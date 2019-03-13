Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
United Australia Party campaign merchandise. Picture: Facebook
United Australia Party campaign merchandise. Picture: Facebook
Politics

Clive Palmer has campaign shirts made in China

by Jack Houghton
13th Mar 2019 6:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HE'S running on a platform of building jobs for Australia, but it seems Clive Palmer is more than happy to have his campaign T-shirts made with cheap Chinese labour.

The revelation that his United Australia Party-wear was manufactured overseas has led to one of his "star'' candidates - former Home And Away actor Bryan Wiseman - resigning.

Mr Wiseman said he quit the party after noticing a "Made in China" tag on the shirts and caps.

United Australia Party campaign merchandise. Picture: Facebook
United Australia Party campaign merchandise. Picture: Facebook

Mr Wiseman was set to take on Prime Minister Scott Morrison in the seat of Cook until he realised the United Australia Party had outsourced the job of manufacturing to China.

"The party's entire platform is about creating jobs in Australia and the guy couldn't even pay Australian workers to make his clothing," he said.

"As soon as I saw the shirts I knew the entire operation was a circus and I resigned. To think a billionaire who is running on job creation would do this is insane."

Photos of United Australia Party members wearing shirts and hats made in China. Source — https://www.facebook.com/susan.bertuch
Photos of United Australia Party members wearing shirts and hats made in China. Source — https://www.facebook.com/susan.bertuch

In the UAP's "Vision for Australia" document it says the party will work towards stopping jobs being exported to China.

"We need a real manufacturing industry in areas where we have the economic advantage, rather than exporting jobs to China and Japan," the party's document says.

Bryan Wiseman has quite the United Australia Party. Picture: Andrew Murray
Bryan Wiseman has quite the United Australia Party. Picture: Andrew Murray

The party has also released several advertisements critical of China and even fielded candidate Marcus Versace who has called for Chinese President Xi Jinping to "surrender".

In one of the UAP ads, Opposition Leader Bill Shorten was attacked over his party's supposed ties with "communist China".

"Chinese communist-owned companies with the help of the Labor Party built and constructed a private jet airport," the ad claimed.

The UAP would not answer questions about why the shirts were not made in Australia.

 

Clive Palmer leads the United Australia Party. Picture: AAP
Clive Palmer leads the United Australia Party. Picture: AAP
One of the plastic-wrapped shirst with a ‘made in China’ tag.
One of the plastic-wrapped shirst with a ‘made in China’ tag.

More Stories

Show More
campaign shirts china clive palmer editors picks politics united australia party

Top Stories

    Our shameful road toll

    premium_icon Our shameful road toll

    News Nation's fatalities up 17 per cent in January

    • 13th Mar 2019 8:00 AM
    Poll-er opposites for candidates preferences

    premium_icon Poll-er opposites for candidates preferences

    Politics CANDIDATES for the upcoming state election for Clarence have

    • 13th Mar 2019 7:36 AM
    Repeat traffic offender sentenced

    premium_icon Repeat traffic offender sentenced

    Crime A man has gone to extreme lengths to prove he won't reoffend

    Deal between centres to boost career development for nurses

    premium_icon Deal between centres to boost career development for nurses

    Health Innovative plan to boost aged care nurse training.