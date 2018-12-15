United captain warns of revived Wanderers

Maclean's Anthony Everett in a clash between Wanderers and Maclean cricket clubs at Barry Watts Oval, Maclean.

Maclean's Anthony Everett in a clash between Wanderers and Maclean cricket clubs at Barry Watts Oval, Maclean. Caitlan Charles

LCCA CRICKET: They might be sitting on opposite ends of the Maclean Bowling Club First Grade ladder, but Maclean United captain Jarrad Moran has warned his side can not take opponents Wanderers lightly this weekend.

Maclean United, led by faultless performances from emerging allrounder Coby Tabor, sit undefeated at the top end of the competition.

But Wanderers, who have been the juggernauts of Lower Clarence Cricket Association over the past decade, will always pose a threat despite only winning two games all season.

One of those wins came last weekend, when top order batsman Tom Martin (73*) hit the ball to all parts of Barry Watts Oval on his way to a glorious half-century.

And their opposition skipper said the innings might have just been the tonic to ail a slow start to the season.

"They will be riding high off that momentum, we might be on top of the ladder but we have got a real test for us this weekend,” he said.

"I know they have struggled a bit this season but I think it is just consistency. One game they turn up with only eight players and the next time you see them they have 11 guns.

"If they could consistently get their full side on the field, they can easily go out and hit 250 runs and blow you right off the park.”

It will be a real concern for Moran after his side struggled at times during a relatively short run chase at Harwood.

On a tricky deck, Maclean United played a few rash shots in their innings, which Moran said the players had worked on rectifying this week.

In other first grade action Iluka will host Harwood at Iluka Oval.