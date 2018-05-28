United cave in in the second half

Grafton United struggled in the second half against Northern United.

Grafton United struggled in the second half against Northern United. Jenna Thompson/NCFootball

FOOTBALL: Grafton United conceded four second-half goals in a minor capitulation as they fell to Northern Storm Thunder 5-1 in North Coast Football Premier League action at Coramba.

United coach Scott Elphic said his side "went away from the basics” that had helped the club turn around their fortunes in the early rounds of the season.

After they had beaten Northern Storm 3-2 at home in the opening round of the season, the Purple Pride were full of confidence, and heading to the sheds at 1-1 the side looked on track to complete another strong win.

"We came back from the sheds and fell apart basically,” Elphic said.

"We just weren't getting those basics that we have focussed on all season.”

It was a tough return to the field for United keeper Matt McMahon, who was battling the demons of a shoulder ligament injury that had sidelined him for three weeks.

"He was a bit nervous in the opening stages but had a really solid first half,” Elphic said.

"I don't know if the pain was getting to him in the second half but his movement was definitely limited.”

But it was a loss he could not leave squarely on the keeper's shoulders.

"They worked us hard in the middle of the field, and the boys just weren't communicating like they should have been.

"We will just get our boys back on the training field, get out the whiteboard, and go again before next weekend,” Elphic said.

Westlawn Tigers also suffered a tough loss at home, losing 11-0 under lights at Barnier Park to NCF perennial heavyweights Coffs United Lions.