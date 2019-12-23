Menu
Casey Prather is out of action with a hamstring injury.
Basketball

United hope to unleash Kidd on Boxing Day

23rd Dec 2019 10:08 AM

Melbourne United CEO Vince Crivelli expects new signing Stanton Kidd to make his NBL debut against Cairns at Melbourne Arena on Boxing Day.

Crivelli says Kidd, who joined United after being released by the NBA's Utah, will feature at Melbourne Arena barring any issues with his medical.

The 27-year-old is well known to United coach Dean Vickerman who previously drafted Kidd in the worldwide invitational.

Kidd is a replacement for the injured Casey Prather, who has only managed six appearances this season and is expected to be sidelined for at least another six weeks with a hamstring injury.

"I believe he will play on Boxing Day," Crivelli told RSN on Monday.

"He arrives this morning. He has to clear medicals, which we'll do this morning, or pretty much straight off the plane and just make sure that everything is OK.

"He's a 6"8 utility (player), it's probably the best way for me to describe him. He's very versatile, he can play multiple positions on the court.

"He's a terrific young man who has been known to Dean (Vickerman) for three or four years.

"Joe Ingles played with him at Utah."

On Sunday, Vickerman said he wasn't sure if Kidd- who played in four games for the Jazz this season and has previously played professional basketball in Belgium, Germany and Turkey - would be available for the clash against the Taipans.

United won their second consecutive game on the road on Saturday, beating reigning premiers Perth at RAC Arena.

After a slow start to the season, United (10-7) have won nine of their past 12 games and sit third on the NBL ladder.

Cairns are fourth with a record of 8-9.

basketball cairns taipans casey prather melbourne united nbl stanton kidd
