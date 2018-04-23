United riding wave to the top of NCF

Grafton United defender Richard Akoto controls the ball during the Premier League clash between Grafton United and Northern Storm at Rushforth Park.

Grafton United defender Richard Akoto controls the ball during the Premier League clash between Grafton United and Northern Storm at Rushforth Park. Jenna Thompson

FOOTBALL: Grafton United has climbed into the North Coast Football Premier League top four with a determined 1-0 victory against Coffs Coast Tigers at Rushforth Park.

United midfielder "Tony” Fung took advantage of a loose ball in the Tigers' 18-yard box, to squeeze a shot past the keeper midway through the second half which proved the difference between the sides.

But the 1-0 scoreline only told half the story, according to United coach Scott Elphic.

"I think we had a few opportunities to score there, but we were happy to come away with the one-goal win,” he said.

"There were a few times we played into their style in the first half. We tend to move like a unit, and the Tigers play scattered football. It was more man-marking and we don't do that style.

"I think the boys got a bit rattled by it. But we pulled out the old whiteboard in the sheds at halftime. I showed them what was happening, and they switched on immediately.”

Elphic praised the efforts of 16-year-old Ethan Piper, who showed a cool head in his Premier League debut for the purple pride.

The win against the Tigers makes it two from the opening three rounds for United and makes up for a tough 7-1 loss against Boambee Bombers the week before.

"We were all over Boambee at times - it was 2-1 after 65 minutes and two disallowed goals really hurt us,” Elphic said. "That game certainly wasn't a mauling; anyone who was there would know we were right in it.”

"But it was definitely a wake-up call,” Elphic said.

It has been an astonishing turnaround in form in the opening rounds of the season after the club finished last without a single win in 2017.

"I am determined to keep my boys off the bottom of the ladder, and that is what we are working towards,” Elphic said.

"We haven't been without our hiccups this season, but everything is coming together nicely.”

So new is the winning culture, that the United squad still don't have a victorious team song to sing in the sheds.

"We have got Ethan's sister Logan writing us a winner's chant, so fingers crossed we get to sing it at our next game,” Elphic said.

The Bobcats also almost scraped through for an unlikely win at home, but two unanswered goals in the second-half to a visiting Boambee Bombers saw the scoreline end up at 2-1.