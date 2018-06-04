United show heart but ultimately fatigue costs side

Action from the Grafton United and Northern Storm premier league clash earlier in the season

Action from the Grafton United and Northern Storm premier league clash earlier in the season Jenna Thompson

FOOTBALL: While they might have given up four unanswered second-half goals in a 5-2 defeat at the hands of North Coast Football heavyweights Boambee Bombers, Grafton United coach Scott Elphic was buoyed by the first-half effort of his troops.

United showed their full potential in the opening stanza at Rushforth Park, using a myriad of short passes through the midfield to work over their much-vaunted opponents.

They quickly gained the upper hand in the clash, and it showed on the scoreboard with the 'Rushforth Raiders' heading into the sheds up 2-1.

"The proof (of our effort) was in our first half, the way they played with ball to feet, one-twos, using our style of play and how we move it around the park,” Elphic said.

"People being hungry for the ball and wanting to put it in the net. With our attack being so strong it proved once we opened their back line-up and started getting them to play our game instead of there's.”

"The Bombers became rattled and frustrated by what was happening on the park ... I was pleased to see things that we had been working on for so long coming together.”

But beware a frustrated Bombers, with the Boambee side finding another gear in the second-half while the United side began to fatigue.

The Bombers proved their class, finding the net on a further four occasions to remain atop the NCF Premier League ladder. But it was a win Elphic was proud to say the Bombers had to work for.

Maclean Bobcats play at home in a 5-1 loss to the Northern Storm. Adam Hourigan

Bobcats slip out of Premier League top four

MACLEAN Bobcats have slipped from the North Coast Football Premier League top four after a disappointing afternoon in the office against Northern Storm Thunder.

Despite matching it with their southern counterparts throughout the opening stages of the game, after conceding a quick succession of goals the Bobcats could not find the wherewithal to fight back, eventually going down 5-1 at Barry Watts Oval, Maclean.

It was a tough game for the Bobcats' back four with the Northern Storm side using their pace on the wings and fast counter-attack to break apart the home side's defences.

Photos View Photo Gallery

With the win, Northern Storm climb above the Bobcats on the ladder into fifth spot.

IN an upside for the Green Machine, the Bobcats reserves outfit has continued to go from strength to strength and earned a hard-fought 5-0 win to remain on top of the reserves ladder.