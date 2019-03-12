UNITED THEY STAND: Bowlers stifle to earn decider berth

RUNS: Alex Moffit gives this ball the treatment for United in LCCA semi-final at Yamba Oval

CRICKET: The perfect mix of youth and experience has delivered Maclean United their first Maclean Bowling Club first grade grand final berth since returning to the top grade in 2014-15.

United's bowling attack, led by Coby Tabor (2 for 21 off 8) and Andrew Whiteside (2 for 11 off 7), stifled Iluka in their run chase to secure a 24-run victory at Yamba Oval.

It was a tense clash for United who could only muster 120 in their innings after a revival by top-order batsman Alex Moffit (43).

Dan McColl (22) and Jarrad Moran (24) both stuck around with Moffit before the middle order crumbled to the pace of Iluka's Dean Bartlett (5 for 27 off 8) and Ken Richards (4 for 22 off 8).

"After the rain we had this week t he pitch was a bit spongy when we got there, but ... we decided to risk it and have a bat,” Moran said.

"It seemed like a good idea when Alex was batting, he was just hitting the ball so cleanly. It was probably the best I have seen him hit the ball.

"The wicket was a bit two-paced and a few of us struggled to pick up the variation. In the end we made a few poor shot choices which didn't help.”

While he felt their total was 50 runs below par, Moran said he never lost faith in his bowling side.

"The guys all bowled brilliantly together,” he said. "The young blokes stepped up in their first finals, but also Laurie Urquhart and Andy Whiteside were great.”

After losing two wickets early on, Iluka captain Brendan James (43) and Gary Ryan (18) put on a 49-run stand.

But Maclean attack had the last laugh as Iluka were all out for 96.

"I think between the three of Laurie, Cobie and Whitey, they bowled about 10 maidens in the middle overs,” Moran said. "Gary and Brendo were hitting it alright, but once we got them out with a bit of fortune, we just heaped the pressure back on the middle order.

"They only needed about 30 runs, but it looked like they were going to run out of overs well before they ran out of wickets.”

Iluka will live to fight another day as they prepare to host Wanderers in the preliminary final next weekend.

Wanderers set up the grand final rematch with a dominant performance in their minor semi-final against Harwood.

After restricting Harwood to 6-144 off their 40 overs, Wanderers' Dan Galloway (73*) notching an unbeaten half-century and putting on a century stand alongside Jack Plater (43*) to carry them to victory.

The pair were unstoppable as they exacted revenge on a Harwood side that had only beaten them the week before in the final round.

MACLEAN UNITED V ILUKA

At Yamba Oval

Toss: Maclean United

Maclean United 1st Innings

GJ Simmons c Ryan b Bartlett13

D Moran c Kempshall b Bartlett0

A Moffitt c Faddy b Bartlett43

D McColl b Newton22

J Moran c WEBSTER b K Richards24

C Moran c James b Bartlett6

L Urquhart b Bartlett3

C Tabor c Allen b K Richards6

A Whiteside c Kempshall b K Richards0

N Williams not out0

A Popko c & b K Richards0

Extras (b 0, lb 1, w 0, nb 2)3

ALL-OUT for120

Overs: 32

Bowling: C Kempshall 7-3-12-0, D Bartlett 8-1-27-5, K Richards 8-1-22-4(1nb), MJ Farrell 3-0-19-0, Z Newton 4.4-0-24-1, D FADDY 0.2-0-0-0, J Allen 2-0-15-0(1nb)

Iluka 1st Innings

D Bartlett b ?1

J Allen c ? b ?5

B James b ?43

G Ryan run out18

C Kempshall b ?4

MJ Farrell b ?7

J Webster c ? b ?0

K Richards c ? b ?12

D Faddy st b ?0

Z Newton not out1

Extras (b 0, lb 3, w 0, nb 1)4

NINE wickets for96

Overs: 37

FoW: 1-5(D Bartlett) 2-8(J Allen) 3-57(G RYAN) 4-63(C Kempshall) 5-75(MJ Farrell) 6-82(J Webster) 7-89(B James) 8-90(D Faddy) 9-96(K Richards)

Bowling: C Tabor 8-0-21-2, A Whiteside 7-0-11-2, A Popko 6-0-24-2, A Moffitt 0.4-0-5-1, L Urquhart 8-0-19-1, N Williams 8-0-13-0