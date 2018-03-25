United up for final challenge

LCCA CRICKET: It will be a top-of-the-table clash in the LCCA Second Grade grand final this afternoon when first placed Harwood takes on second placed Maclean United at Harwood Oval.

While it is the biggest clash of the season for the two teams, United captain Matt Anderson says it's just another game of cricket.

"It's good to get there and make it to a grand final, but we're just going to take it as another game and not get ahead of ourselves,” he said. "I am looking forward to the match. It should be a good game.”

Anderson said his side should take some confidence away from last weekend's preliminary final, where Terry Jansen and James Micallef both unleashed a devastating double act of swing bowling that decimated Iluka's batting attack, where they fell all-out for just 18 runs chasing 147.

"It was good to win like that and the boys played well, but this is going to be a different game on a different surface against a different team,” Anderson said.

"Harwood have had the wood on us for most of the year, we've struggled against them. We haven't beaten them since Christmas, and we only beat them once before that.”

Anderson said if United was to pull off an upset, it would take a team contribution from the experienced side.