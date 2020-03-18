University cancels classes over virus concerns

CLASSES have been cancelled next week at The Australian Catholic University while the university moves courses online.

In a statement this morning ACU Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Greg Craven said the Autumn mid-semester break would be brought forward to start 23 March and classes would resume on 30 March in order to complete Semester 1.

"We will pause all face-to-face and online teaching from close of business this Friday 20 March, with teaching to resume on Monday 30 March.

"During this time our academics and professional services staff will work to adapt

campus-based delivery of our units to modes of online delivery, wherever feasible.

"For units that continue to involve a physical presence on campus, the university will

distribute protocols to ensure social distancing."

He said while all classes were suspended campuses were still open.

"It is important to emphasise that during this week of paused classes, and from when

classes resume from 30 March, all ACU campuses will remain open," he said.

"Students and staff will still be able to access libraries, sporting facilities, study spaces and food outlets.

"After resumption of classes, units involving physical presence will continue to be

delivered on campus, while also being offered online, as feasible."

It comes as Bond University has brought forward the end of classes by a week, with formal teaching finishing on March 27.

From next Monday, students will study remotely by joining multi-modal classes using technology, a spokeswoman said.

"Final examinations will be undertaken through a mix of alternative assessments which will include online exams," she said.

"This will enable students to complete their studies without impinging on academic standards, while minimising the risk to students and staff."

The libraries will remain open for student self-study.

Bond University Vice Chancellor and President Professor Tim Brailsford thanked staff who would be working hard under limited time to adjust their teaching and assessment plans.

"These are uncertain and unprecedented times. I understand the anxiety that everyone is feeling," he said.

"I trust that this plan provides certainty and a clear passage for students to complete their studies this semester, and for several students who are in their final semester to finish their degree."

At the weekend, the University of Queensland announced it would suspended classes for a week.

Universities around Australia have cancelled events of more than 500 people have been cancelled or postponed, including graduations.