University centre wins backing

CLARENCE Valley Council has thrown its support behind the establishment of a Country Universities Centre in Grafton.

In a Mayoral Minute, mayor Jim Simmons said he received a letter from the CEO of the Country Universities Centre, Duncan Taylor, seeking support for the project.

"I believe the establishment of a Country University Centre in Grafton will assist local industry and employers to access a skilled and qualified workforce from within the region,” Cr Simmons said.

Mr Taylor said in his letter that they would be working with a working group in the Valley to establish the facility.

Clarence Valley Councillor Jim Simmons. Caitlan Charles

"The Country Universities Centre is a community driven, not-for-profit enterprise building an affiliated network of supported higher education facilities in regional communities to support local university students for success,” he said. "This model assists students to pursue higher education while remaining in their own regional communities, and decreases the need for expensive relocation to a distant university campus.”

Mr Taylor said with the Clarence Valley Council's support, they expect the working group will apply for both state and federal funding to help establish and assist the centre.

The council general manager, Ashley Lindsay, and Cr Debrah Novak left the chamber while council discussed the issue as they are members of the working group.

Councillors voted in favour of supporting the Country University Centre in Grafton.